The Spanish soccer team will meet its rivals at the Olympic Games on April 21.

04/16/2021 at 1:25 PM CEST

At 10:00 a.m. (CET) on April 21, the 28 soccer teams qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games will meet their rivals after the draw to be held at the headquarters of the FIFA (Zurich). The Spanish men’s team is included in the second pot, while the women’s team will not participate in the tournament.

The men’s combined JapanAs host, they will occupy the first place in group A and the female group in group E. The men’s teams will be distributed among the four pots according to the classification they have reached in the five previous editions of the Olympic Football Tournaments.

The ranking has been weighted in such a way that the most recent actions are of greater importance; in addition, an extra will be awarded to the teams classified as continental champions. The general rule of the draw is that two teams from the same confederation are not included in the same group.

The distribution of the 16 teams in the four groups of four teams each (AD) will be done as follows: in pot 1 there will be Japan, Brazil, Argentina Y Republic of Korea; in hype 2 Mexico, Germany, Honduras Y Spain; in hype 3 Egypt, New Zealand, Ivory Coast Y South Africa; and in pot 4 Australia, Saudi Arabia, France Y Romania.

The women’s teams will also be divided into four pots, but Your position will depend on the FIFA / Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking on April 16.. The distribution of the twelve teams in the three groups of four teams (EG) will be done as follows: in pot 1 there will be Japan, USA Y Netherlands; in hype 2 Sweden, Great Britain Y Brazil; in hype 3 Canada, Australia Y China PR; and in pot 4 New Zealand, Chile Y Zambia.

The Tokyo Stadium will host the first match of the country’s men’s team and the Olympic Stadium – also located in the Japanese capital – will host the women’s final, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games. The localities of Sapporo, Miyagi, Kashima, Saitama Y Yokohama They will also host major clashes from July 21 to August 7, 2021.