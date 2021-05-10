The Spanish soccer team will launch its own fan token

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (REEF) and Bitci Technology have partnered to launch the first fan token of a national football team worldwide.

Thanks to the agreement, the Turkish company Bitci Technology has become a partner of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which will promote business development in the field of blockchain technology.

Twitter ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NT5vwoL_CYD5d3refds.kA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTgzNi4xMjkwMzIyNTgwNjQ1/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/d3m1BwrIIj8.vUmltIQGuw–~B/aD00NTk7dz01Mjc7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/9b2b4b1c4edbc1817c1ade9419110d4b”/> Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NT5vwoL_CYD5d3refds.kA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTgzNi4xMjkwMzIyNTgwNjQ1/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/d3m1BwrIIj8.vUmltIQGuw–~B/aD00NTk7dz01Mjc7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/9b2b4b1c4edbc1817c1ade9419110d4b” class=”caas-img”/>

First fan token of a national soccer team

The association results in the development the first fan token of a national soccer team worldwide.

According to what was stated by Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation:

“It is a privilege to be at the forefront of technology and, in that sense, the agreement with Bitci Technology allows us to work to build more bonds of union and synergy with the fans of the Spanish soccer team around the world.”

For his part, the founder of Bitci Technology, Çağdaş Çağlar, expressed his gratitude to the president of the RFEF:

“The Spanish National Team is admired throughout the world of football. It is a great joy for us to start projects based on “blockchain” technology with the Royal Spanish Football Federation ”.

Another element to highlight of the three-year agreement with the option of two more, is that The bitci.com brand will appear on the training jerseys of the Spanish soccer team.

Soccer and NFT

Bitci and Spanish football

This is not Bitci’s first foray into Spanish soccer. Last February BeInCrypto reported that the Real Betis Balompié club had signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with the company of Turkish origin.

Betis and crypto

The statement indicated that the agreement would last for three years and, thanks to the popularity of the Spanish team, Bitci.com seeks to expand its international image through soccer.

Twitter ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/iJ.cDgdhqCrGfGzFDxxUaw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzNjcuMzMwNjc3MjkwODM2NQ–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/OdwtpSw.5qgBxL32JCp4Yw–~B/aD03MTU7dz01MDI7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/644a5518411829c686f42461f5cf7d67″/> Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/iJ.cDgdhqCrGfGzFDxxUaw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzNjcuMzMwNjc3MjkwODM2NQ–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/OdwtpSw.5qgBxL32JCp4Yw–~B/aD03MTU7dz01MDI7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/644a5518411829c686f42461f5cf7d67″ class=”caas-img”/>

Bitci is a pioneer company in Turkey in the development of blockchain technology and already maintains collaboration agreements with other sports entities worldwide.

The post The Spanish soccer team will launch its own fan token was seen for the first time on BeInCrypto.