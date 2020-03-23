The Spanish soccer league extended its suspension indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak

Soccer competitions in Spain will remain paralyzed until the country’s government and the authorities of the General State Administration “consider that they can be resumed and this does not pose a health risk”From the global coronavirus outbreak. This was reported by La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The Joint Monitoring Commission between RFEF and La Liga met this Monday to decide on the current situation of Iberian football, which is detained since last March 12.

The Commission agreed “the suspension of professional football competitions until the competent authorities of the Government of Spain and the General State Administration consider that they can be resumed and this does not pose any risk to healthAccording to the statement.

Along with this note, the RFEF also announced “the suspension of all non-professional and state football competitions, both in the main category and in the specialties of futsal and beach soccer”Until the authorities consider it safe to resume them.

The Federation also recommends regional federations to take the same measure regarding their own championships.

The March 12, The League had already announced the suspension for at least two weeks of the Spanish first and second division championships due to the situation created by the expansion of the new coronavirus.

The decision to suspend the professional championships for at least two weeks came the day after the RFEF decided to suspend “all state and non-professional men’s and women’s futsal matches”Also for at least two weeks.

In their statement on Monday, the RFEF and the League show their “public thanks to all who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish”In the face of the coronavirus situation.

They also have a “sincere memory for all the deceased”Due to the pandemic. According to the last official balance, Spain on Monday exceeded 2,000 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic, with 2,182 deaths, while there are 33,089 infected and 3,355 patients have been cured.

To stop the epidemic, the Spanish government declared the March 14 the state of alarm to decree the almost total confinement of the population, a situation that wants to extend until at least April 11.

The 46 million inhabitants can only leave their homes to go to work or to carry out essential activities like going to buy food or medicine or walking the dog.

The Monitoring Commission provided for in the current RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions until the competent authorities of the Government of Spain and the General State Administration consider that they can be resumed and this does not pose any risk to health.

Both the RFEF and LaLiga want to show their greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to Spaniards and we also wish to show our sincere remembrance for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer for all families. they are losing loved ones.