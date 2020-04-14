Various virtual racing associations come together to create the federation

In the short term, they hope to join the Spanish eSports Federation

Spain has created its own Simracing Federation. This new organization, which will be presented tomorrow, seeks to be a space for help, information, debate and exchange for participants and fans of the world of virtual motorsport.

Simracing or virtual motorsports has been consolidated in recent years and has grown noticeably. The absence of a legal framework with which to work has made different national associations come together to create the Spanish Simracing Federation, an organization that seeks to be of great help to any follower of virtual motorsports or participant in simulator championships.

This body is created to debate, answer questions or exchange opinions. The Federation has not been able to find a better time to be born, because the discilpline right now, with the coronavirus crisis, is booming and in recent weeks new championships have been created and it competes almost daily.

One of the Federation’s first goals in the short term will be to join the Spanish eSports Federation. Organizers already have their own ideas for going far, but they also invite fans and fans to share theirs to grow together.

Tomorrow, April 15, at 19:00 CEST, the Federation will be presented in a virtual event through the Discord platform, in which they invite everyone to follow them to publicize the path that has led them to lay the foundations of this new simracing house.

You can follow the presentation here tomorrow!

In Spain we have great simracing talents. Pioneers like Lucas Ordóñez, drivers who have competed in the F1 eSports championship such as Álvaro Carretón and recently Daniel Juncadella and Carlos Sainz have joined some of the events organized as a result of the stoppage of activity on the circuits.

