Telecinco emits this Monday the end of Living without permission. However, fans of the series may have known the fate of Nemo Bandeira and Mario Mendoza weeks ago. As of January 31, all episodes were available on Netflix, including those that Telecinco had not yet broadcast. Contrary to what one might think, its availability on the platform was not reflected in a decrease in open audience. Two million viewers have demonstrated platform-proof fidelity. In addition, on an unexpected round trip, the series, starring Jose Coronado and Álex González, is one of the most outstanding titles in the list of most viewed fictions in Spain published by Netflix.

It is not the first time that a Spanish production that has been available before on a streaming service achieves good results in its passage through traditional television. The comedy El pueblo has just closed its first season on Telecinco with an average of 2.2 million viewers, the most viewed fiction so far this year. That is when the same chapters were already available on Amazon Prime Video since May 14, 2019: the data seems to show that the audience for these products can be in very different places and that platforms and free television are not rivals, but They can feed back to create successes.

It is an inverse journey to that experienced by La casa de papel, which went almost unnoticed in its broadcast on Antena 3 and later became a worldwide success on Netflix. Or the one that Toy Boy has lived, who said goodbye with an average of 1,127,000 viewers on Antena 3 but now occupies the first positions in the lists of most viewed productions on Netflix in different countries (always according to Netflix itself).

“The sector is so hectic, so constantly in motion, that it is impossible to take a sharp photo, it is always blurred. The same we are talking about this now and in a month there is another change ”, says Aitor Gabilondo, creator of Living without permission. Although its audience data is very far from the previous creation of Gabilondo for Telecinco —El Príncipe, which had an average of 4,729,000 followers in its broadcast between 2014 and 2016—, the panorama has changed so much in this time that with two million of viewers Living without permission is one of the most watched series of the year.

The same uncertainty in the audiovisual world is pointed out by Alberto Caballero, one of the people in charge of El pueblo: “The big question we had, including the networks, is how an open series would work after it had premiered on a platform. And the surprise has been the fact that not only do the audiences not overlap, but there are people who have seen it on the platform and told me that they have seen it again in the open. That has been a bit shocking, ”says the writer and producer. “The market is changing very fast and everyone is in trouble. The generalist chains are producing content for the platforms, that is one thing that if they told us three years ago it would have sounded like a joke ”, he adds.

The first chain that used the formula for the premiere of its own production on one of the large international platforms before its open broadcast was Atresmedia. Its producer, Atresmedia Studios, is responsible for Little Matches, a comedy whose first season premiered Amazon Prime Video on December 7, 2018. It was not open until September 2, 2019. His life on traditional television was with more pain than glory and he had to settle for an average of 1,011,000 viewers and finish his tour at dawn. However, Amazon must have been satisfied with the result and ordered a second season.

« The paradigm is different now, consumption is different, » says screenwriter Isabel Vázquez. « The exhibition of the product on the platforms is extraordinary, you are not constraining it to a territory or to the circumstance that people are watching TV at a certain time, » he adds. “It is a change on a global scale. So I’m not surprised that Toy Boy has found his audience on Netflix. A global niche audience guarantees you a sufficient number of people to justify a production. Before you had to justify it domestically. Now, if you can’t, you have the extension, or the option to risk it on penalties. Before, you had limited windows, but now the framework has been expanded and many more people are going to play ”, completes Vázquez.

According to these writers, that their work ends up being seen on a platform rather than on free television does not influence the time of creation. « I don’t think there is a formula if it is open or on the platform. The proof is Live without permission, which has everything for the open and you put it on Netflix and watch. You can do something by following the supposed codes of a platform and you hit yourself. Luckily for us, stories cannot be formatted up to that point. Otherwise, the series would not be made by people, but by an application ”, Aitor Gabilondo concludes.