For more than two months, the sets of the Spanish series have been empty. While other television shows have been able to maintain their broadcast by reducing the equipment present in the studio or working from home, the fictional productions that were being shot had to stop completely. In this time, they have dedicated themselves to tasks such as the assembly of what they already had recorded, the rewriting of scripts adapting them to the new times or, directly, preparing the return to the set. For some series, the return to work came last Monday, with all of Spain, at least, in phase 1 of the de-escalation.

Among the first to return have been the daily series. Although these productions work with a margin of more than two months between the broadcast and the filming, the long suspension of the recordings has caused that this reserve of episodes has been reduced considerably. “We could have lasted two more weeks without rolling without risking the broadcast, but it is true that the mattress is declining,” says Luis Santamaría, executive producer of the La 1 Acacias 38 series. At Amar es para siempre, by Antena 3 , its director Eduardo Casanova acknowledges that they were already with the water around their necks: the Diagonal TV series has episodes ready to air until June 11, a margin that seemed more than reasonable when they stopped filming on March 13 but which was already forcing going back to work if they wanted to be on time.

TVE decided to cut the duration of the afternoon series during the state of alarm in order to gain some time, but throughout June the broadcast of the episodes will be restored to their usual duration. So Boomerang TV decided to re-record Acacias 38 last Monday with a redesigned production plan for the new circumstances. “The break has forced us to reinvent ourselves in every way,” says Santamaría.

The writers of Acacias 38 have taken advantage of the quarantine to rewrite the stories and avoid sequences with many characters, eliminate intimate scenes and minimize physical contact. In the case of one of the plots, which involved greater contact between the characters, it has been decided to park it for a time to retake it when circumstances allow. “In the annotations of the scripts, where before it said ‘they kiss’ or’ they hug ‘, now it says’ they look at each other intensely”, explains Casanova about the plot of Amar es para siempre. “If there is a format that can support this, it is the daily series, with a highly referred language. If a couple goes out a door and before they have looked at each other with intensity, the spectator mentally adds what we are not giving them, ”he adds.

Both Casanova and Santamaría highlight the reinvention that has meant the return for series that already had their work machinery well established and oiled. The working hours have even changed: in Acacias 38 they have gone from shooting from 8:00 to 19:00 with two parallel teams of about 60 people each stopping to eat together, to being divided into three smaller teams with continuous working days in which some They enter around 7:00 and others, around 15:00, and who work on sets that do not communicate with each other. Each team member has an individualized catering so that they do not have to meet to eat. To this are added the disinfecting rugs, masks, gloves, one-way aisles and the use of the sets, which are disinfected sequence by sequence, only during the essential time. At Amar es forever they have hired a fixed figuration, instead of changing their many extras every day. In addition, they resort to camera tricks and montage to make it appear on the screen that the actors are closer than they really are. “Every day we disinfect the common areas, and all the clothing and props that will be used the next day are put in a room to disinfect it with ozone,” says Eduardo Casanova.

Mirador de Montepinar has also come alive this week. The one to come has resumed filming the last chapters of its 12th season (the first eight episodes premiered on Friday on Amazon Prime Video), which had been suspended since March 12. Within the protocol that the production company Contubernio has prepared for this return is the duplication of the makeup and hairdressing rooms and the multiplication of the screens from which the technical team follows the recording inside and, above all, outside the set. “Entering the facilities is now a Christ: you have to queue with the necessary separation, they take your temperature, you disinfect your soles …”, explains Alberto Caballero, creator and producer of the Telecinco series. To the day-to-day safety, the work of a disinfection team is added, which fogs the facilities and rubs the areas they touch most frequently.

In their case, they also had to touch up the script for some sequences, “but we were lucky because we didn’t have many kissing scenes or things like that left,” says Caballero. He gives as an example a scene in which the presence of the actress Petra Martínez, 75, has been replaced by a phone call from the character. Because for actors over 65 they have established a special protocol, while minors still do not have permission from the Community of Madrid to return to filming. Now they have about four weeks of filming on set. The next step for them will be to process permits to work outdoors. “Meanwhile, we recorded what they officially leave us, on a set as if it were a laboratory. But in the end you get used to everything, there is no choice, “adds Caballero.

In natural and outdoor locations, he is filming 3Caminos, a series that Ficción Producciones prepares for Amazon Prime Video and that will have the Camino de Santiago as the guiding thread while showing the experiences of various characters at different times in their lives. The production, which has taken advantage of the hiatus to mount the two chapters that had already been recorded and compose its soundtrack, has resumed the recordings this week in Pamplona after verifying that the entire team had given negative results in the PCR tests and accommodating the workers in two hotels open just for them.

As Mamen Quintas, executive producer of the series, explains, filming now has a toilet permanently present on the set who takes the temperature of the equipment every day and monitors that security measures are followed. In addition, an ozone machine serves to disinfect different utensils. Makeup, costumes, food … everything has required a new protocol so that everything is personalized. “It is a bit awkward but you can shoot like that, which is what we wanted,” says Quintas. In your case, the complication will come after filming in Spain, scheduled until July 20. Then, if the plan continued, it would be time to record in Portugal, South Korea and Mexico. “Our Korean co-producers told us this week that there is a small regrowth in South Korea, and going to Mexico is now unfeasible … We are going to leave it until the end to see if we can,” concludes Quintas.