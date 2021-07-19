The Spanish selective will play today the 8,400 points

July 19, 2021 Eduardo Bolinches José Manuel Del Puerto

Generalized decreases which we are seeing in the Asian markets with corrections in the Tokyo Stock Exchange of 1.46% or in the Sydney Stock Exchange that drops 0.89% while the Shanghai Stock Exchange corrects 0.28% and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is down 2.08%.

For their part, US futures are also correcting and we have the future of the Dow Jones that is down 0.51%, that of the S&P 500 that falls 0.40% and that of the technological Nasdaq 100 with a decrease of 0.22 %.

Drops that are spreading to European night futures as we see them drop 0.46% to the German Dax future while the Euro Stoxx 50 future is down 0.72%.

All this leaves us with an opening scenario with a bearish gap expected around 8,410 points in the Spanish selective, which indicates that we will lose the minimum of last Friday.

For its part, we will have a financial agenda without major events, so on that side we will be calm, although we will have publication of results from companies like IBM that will add volatility to the market.

