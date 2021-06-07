The Spanish selection is negative in PCR

06/07/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

After the positive of Sergio Busquets, all the alarms were lit in the Spanish soccer team due to a possible outbreak of coronavirus a few days before the Eurocup.

Finally, and after the PCR tests carried out on the expedition this Monday morning, the RFEF has communicated that “All the players, coaching staff and the entire delegation of the National Team are negative in the PCR tests carried out.”

Despite this, “the RFEF medical services will continue to carry out preventive tests on all footballers.”

For now, The U21 team will be the one to play the game scheduled this Tuesday against Lithuania.

Due to the protocol, the ‘red’ players trained this Monday morning in a staggered manner and with individualized exercises to avoid contact between them.

On the other hand, as reported by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), all the members of the Portuguese national team, a team against which Spain played with Busquets on the field last Friday, have tested negative for coronavirus.

Despite everything, the Ministry of Health of the Government of Spain has already endorsed carrying out a vaccination plan for all members of the group so that they can dispute the Eurocup.