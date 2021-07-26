The Spanish secret to be a benchmark in vaccination

Spain has become one of the world powers in vaccination. Despite starting to administer doses later than the United Kingdom, it has already managed to surpass this country in percentage of the population with complete regimen, and is several points ahead of the major European powers and the United States.

54.3% of Spaniards are already fully immunized against covid-19, standing at numbers similar to UK, compared to 49% of Germans and Americans, 48% of Italians or 44% of French. But, what is the reason for this success in vaccination?

Spain is one of the great references for vaccination. (Photo By Alberto Ortega / Europa Press via .)

Spain has become a benchmark due to the conjunction of two key factors: an effective immunization campaign –It has an important network of Primary Care and vaccination centers throughout the territory– and a noticeably smaller number of deniers than that of other countries.

Only 13% of the Spanish population refuses to be vaccinated, a much lower percentage than the rest of the great European powers, according to data from Imperial College London in collaboration with YouGov.

The repudiation of immunization among the major powers it is led by France, where more than 32% of the French He is clear that he does not want to be vaccinated and is followed by the United States, a country in which almost 29% of citizens do not intend to receive the corresponding dose or doses despite having the opportunity to do so.

The number of deniers, and of people who for other reasons decide not to receive the vaccine, is also higher in the rest of the European powers. In Germany 20% reject it and in Italy 16%.

In red, the percentage of people who do not want to be vaccinated in different countries. (Our World in Data)

For its part, in Spain more than 75% of the population affirms want to be vaccinated without any doubt, and regardless of whether they have already received the doses or are waiting for their appointment, unlike countries such as France and the United States, where the people decided to get vaccinated are 59% and 63%, respectively.

Furthermore, practically all countries have experienced a growing trend in willingness to inject the vaccine since 2020. The case of Spain is especially illustrative: at the beginning of the year more than 25% of the population rejected the vaccine; six months later the percentage had dropped more than 10 points, to 13%.

In fact, at the beginning of 2021, almost half of the Spanish population (46%) preferred not to receive immunization against covid-19 or had doubts and currently both those who reject it and those who continue to doubt they have dropped to half.

Measures to convince the population

The positive evolution in the perception of the vaccine has been encouraged by the reduction of uncertainty and the greater information available. However, in some countries, such as France – with a significant percentage of the population that supports denialist theses – the Government has been forced impose certain restrictions to those who reject the vaccine, since it can put a brake on immunization.

Thus, the Macron Executive has promoted mandatory vaccination for health workers and workers in contact with vulnerable population groups (the elderly, chronically ill, etc.) and has imposed the vaccination certificate or a negative test as a preliminary step in France to do a good part of the leisure activities indoors: cafes, restaurants, cinemas, shopping centers or transport.

Denialist protests in France. (Photo by Alain Pitton / NurPhoto via .)

Italy has also imposed similar measures, while in Spain or the United Kingdom has not been necessary. Despite everything, Spain is not spared from the current of denial against the covid-19 vaccine, with groups on social networks that continue to claim that they are injecting you with a chip made by Bill Gates and banners stating that the “vaccine kills ”In demonstrations, yes, much less numerous than those that are reproduced in the rest of Europe.

