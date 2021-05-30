The Spanish riders will have to come back in an Italian GP marked by mourning for Dupasquier

Jason dupasquier is, unfortunately, the undoubted protagonist of this weekend of the Italian Grand Prix Y has marked all the previous of the race MotoGP, in which the riders wanted to pay tribute to him with a minute of silence before the race started.

In sports, Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia continue their fight to dog-face for the lead in the world motorcycling championship, separated by just one point in the rankings … and one place at the start at Mugello. With the pursuer of both, Johan zarco, starting in third position, the first meters of the race seem critical.

Aleix Espargaró, fourth, is the Spaniard who will come out better positioned, with a Marc Márquez who, after his discussion with Maverick Viñales in the standings, will start 11th, almost a second behind the lead. He will also have to overcome that of Yamaha, resigned to 13th position at the start, to stay alive in the fight for the world championship.