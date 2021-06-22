The Spanish Primafrio parks its IPO plan

MADRID, Jun 21 (.) – Spanish logistics operator Primafrio said on Monday that it had decided to postpone its initial public offering pending better market conditions.

“The company and the selling shareholder, after consulting with the global coordinating entities of the offer, JP Morgan AG and Morgan Stanley Europe SE, have decided to postpone the offer,” the company said in a statement to the Spanish stock market supervisor.

The company had initially expected a valuation of up to 1,700 million euros (2,000 million dollars) and planned to place 25% of the company on the stock market on June 24, in what would have been the third IPO in Spain this anus.

(Report by Jesús Aguado; edition by Belén Carreño, translated by Michael Susin)