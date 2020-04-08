Spanish casket manufacturers are overworked by the coronavirus pandemic, and the best example is the municipality of Piñor, with nine companies in this sector, all of them overflowing with orders.

This small town in the Galicia region and just over 1,100 inhabitants is seeing demand doubled in its factories, in a country that has suffered more than 13,000 deaths from COVID-19, in addition to many others not accounted for because they did not they could be tested for the virus.

José Luis González, mayor of Piñor and funeral entrepreneur, explains that does not stop varnishing coffins, not even on weekends.

Although most of Spain continues to be paralyzed to try to stop the spread of the virus, other sectors such as the funeral, considered essential activity, double work shifts to respond to the high demand existing throughout the territory, with the aim that the victims can have a dignified death.

Grupo Ataúdes Gallego is one of the largest funeral companies in Galicia. Yago González, director of the group, maintains that the demand is being somewhat “out of the ordinary” due to the “psychosis” in the event of a possible lack of material, and recognizes that the number of orders scares them.

To guarantee the safety of their workers, all factories have had to take extreme precautions and protocols, essential to avoid contagion, in order to prevent a stoppage of production, and have taken measures such as not letting anyone outside of the company.

“We are doubling shifts and have expanded to weekends”, Describes Efe Joaquín Vázquez, another businessman in the sector, who points out that the new security protocols“ have an impact ”on the time it takes to produce the coffins.

“If we could make five hundred boxes a day, they would be sold”, Exemplifies, due to the demand that does not stop growing, both in Galicia and in other regions of the country, such as Madrid, the one most affected by the pandemic in Spain.

The funeral sector has been one of those that underwent the most changes due to the coronavirus crisis, with constant cleaning and disinfection measures to guarantee the safety of workers.

In addition, the Spanish Government banned the wake and limited the assistance to burials to three people, who must also maintain the required safety distance between them and without physical contact.

(With information from EFE)