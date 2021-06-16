The Spanish past of the fifth world economy: California

Despite California It is only one of the 50 states of the United States, the truth is that its importance within the map of the country goes much further. Is he most populated territory, with about 40 million inhabitants, the one with the most billionaires, the great technology Center, and of course, the richest.

So much so that by the end of 2020 it was the fifth largest economy in the world, second only to the United States as a whole, China, Japan and Germany. Countries as powerful as the United Kingdom, France, Italy lagged behind.

Same as Spain whose Gross Domestic Product was less than half that of Californian (1,278 trillion dollars compared to 2,722 trillion dollars) despite the fact that both territories have a similar population. The funny thing is that just 200 years ago all of California was under Spanish rule.

Mission of San Diego de Alcalá, in California, established in the 18th century by Spain. (Photo by © Bettmann / CORBIS / Bettmann Archive)

A common past of which there are still many traces, such as the name of many of the cities of the state (San Francisco, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles …), and a spanish language which is widely spoken in the state.

And it should be remembered that in 1800, 54% of the US territory was controlled by Spain and that included the vast Californian extensions, known as Alta California with 423,970 square kilometers, which was a territory slightly smaller than Spanish as a whole, with 505,990 square kilometers.

To know the origin of the Spanish presence on Californian soil, we must go back several centuries. On September 20, 1542, the explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo reached its shores, becoming the first European to do so. At that time, the Spanish colonization was centered in places like the current Mexico or Peru, Therefore, for decades it did not pay too much importance to this new territory or settlements were established.

However, things changed in the 18th century. Given the growing interest in the area, especially from Russians and English, the monarch Carlos III claimed it for having been the first to visit it and tour its coasts and in 1768 he began a mission that had as its objective evangelize local natives. It should be noted that when the Europeans arrived, these lands were home to approximately 10,000 indigenous people.

Read more

Pueblo De La Reina De Los Angeles, founded by Fray Junípero Serra. (.).

The work of the ecclesiastics advanced and 21 settlements were established that were the basis of what is now California, since these locations would develop over the years to give rise to today’s cities.

Fray Junípero Serra He was one of the great protagonists of this period, since he was the creator of nine of the missions. The first of them it was San Diego de Alcalá, It became a town and today it is the city of San Diego, one of the most important in the Californian state.

The goal at that time was incorporate these communities into society colonial, hence the importance of the religious at this stage, who in addition to evangelizing also incorporated a basic educational system.

These missions were also the origin of other important cities such as San Francisco or Los Angeles. In addition, Spain built numerous presidios (military posts) on these lands.

However, the Spanish control was not going to extend too much in time. Spain lost California as a consequence of the war of independence of Mexico, which ran between 1810 and 1821.

In this sense, it should be noted that at that stage The United States did not exist and as it is known today and it was a state of much smaller dimensions, with less than a score of states.

Among them there was no California peninsula as a whole, which after Mexican independence became part of the Mexican state, thus ending almost 300 years of intermittent presence of Spain in the region.

Above is the map of how the borders were configured after the war between Mexico and the United States. Below, US General Scott’s route through Mexico. (Public domain)

But this Great Mexico, that incorporated the current California, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and part of Wyoming, was not going to perpetuate too much in time either. In 1846, less than three decades after independence, the war with the United States began due to the expansionist claims of the latter.

The conflict lasted for two years and concluded with the annexation of all these territories by the Americans. Thus, the California peninsula was divided in two. Alta California, which is the territory of present-day American California, and Baja California, which continues to belong to Mexico.

A few weeks after the United States took over this new site, it was discovered gold in it. In the almost 200 years since California has not stopped grow and develop until it becomes what it is today. And the rest is history.

ON VIDEO I This is what the extreme tests that the United States Marines undergo are like

More stories that may interest you: