the Spanish operator presents its alternative to Spotify

Telefonica has announced Movistar Music, a streaming music service very similar to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music or TIDAL. The operator boasts a catalog of more than 50 million songs and a more versatile subscription method compared to its competitors.

The service, available on iOS and Android, has two subscription plans. The “Premium” plan It has a price of 9.99 euros per month or 3.34 euros per week. This offers the ability to listen to up to 50 million songs offline and without advertising.

On the other hand, Movistar Música also has a “Lite” plan for 4.99 euros per month. Users who take advantage of this payment method will be able to enjoy 5,000 pre-designed playlists by experts, as well as download the songs located in the top 40 and enjoy up to five weekly playlists without advertising and with unlimited song skips.

Customers who have Movistar Home can access Movistar Music for free. Specifically, they have exclusive access to more than 30 music radios without advertising. Movistar Musica is also compatible with Aura, Telefónica’s virtual assistant. This integration will allow you to control playback through voice commands.

Along with the 50 million songs available, the Movistar Music application also show video clips, interviews, news, contests and giveaways. The interface is very similar to that of other streaming music services, with navigation by categories or genres, a main page with playlists and news related to the music we listen to, and a search section to find songs, albums or artists.

Movistar Music: ambitious, but behind other proposals such as Spotify or Apple Music

At the moment, and with the exception of the promotion with its home device, Movistar has not confirmed whether it will integrate a free plan or it will provide discounts to those customers who have a mobile rate with the operator. Vodafone, for example, does not have its own music service, but it does offer 3 months of TIDAL Premium for free with some of its rates.

Movistar Music can be an interesting alternative to Spotify or Apple Music, but only for those users who can benefit from a discount for being a customer. Its competitors offer much juicier features at a similar price. For example, Apple Music includes 75 million songs and has support for Dolby Atmos and lossless sound for 9.99 euros per month. Spotify, on the other hand, has a broader catalog than Movistar Música. It also has a free plan with advantages very similar to the one offered by the “Lite” subscription.

