The Spanish Open will continue for three more years at the Madrid Country Club

The Royal Spanish Golf Federation (RFEG), Madrid Trophy Promotion (MTP), the organizing company, and the Villa de Madrid Country Club, have signed an agreement whereby the Spanish Golf Open will be held at the CCVM facilities during the next three years.

The Villa de Madrid Country Club, in its so-called ‘black route, designed by Javier Arana, already hosted the Spanish Open in 2019, the last edition in which it was held due to the coronavirus pandemic and in which the Spanish Jon won Rham, current world number 1 and currently absent from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to covid-19 positive.

With this agreement, reportedly, the Country Club will continue, at least, until 2023, hosting the highest event in national golf.

