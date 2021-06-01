The Spanish Olympic team travels to the Paris Pre-Olympic

Press release

The Spanish Olympic boxing team started this morning for Paris, France, where the European Pre-Olympic tournament will resume next Friday and in which the last places for the Olympiad will be at stake.

The tournament originally started in London but the global expansion of COVID-19 forced the competition to be temporarily suspended on March 16, 2020. More than a year later it will resume where it left off, with the same competitors and tables, as only the tournament venue has been changed.

They are already qualified for Tokyo 2020 both Gabriel Escobar, in -52 kgs, as Jose Quiles in -57 kgs, although the latter has not traveled to France with the Spanish expedition as he is not physically at 100%. It will focus on getting to the top of the Olympics.

Spain aspires to get up to 4 more places in this Olympiad with Miguel Cuadrado, in -75 kgs, Gazi khalidov, in -81 kgs, Enmanuel Reyes Pla, in -91 kgs and Melissa tudge in -60 kgs. We do not take more than 2 boxers to the Olympics. since Barcelona 1992.