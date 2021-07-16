The Spanish Olympic team starts walking in Kobe

07/15/2021 at 7:27 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Olympic team began training at the Miki Sougou facilities, in Hyogo Park, near the city of Kobe, in its set-up for the Tokyo 2020 Games that will begin next week.

Luis de la Fuente’s squad, which is scheduled to hold a preparatory match against Japan on Saturday, arrived at their meeting place on Wednesday from Spain.

After a few hours of rest and adaptation, the Spanish team got going and exercised in the training center. The session consisted of a first warm-up part, focused on physical preparation, with stretching and different activation exercises.

Then the ball came into play. Possession task of eight against eight plus three oriented to the offensive transition. This is followed by possession drills in attack and defense to end with a match in three quarters of eleven against eleven.

The Spanish Olympic team will return to activity on Friday. He will do it at the Noevier de Kobe stadium, the one of the team in which Andrés Iniesta plays and where Spain will face Japan next Saturday.

Spain will start the Tokyo Olympic competition one day before the opening ceremony. He will play Egypt next Thursday, July 22. Three days later they will face Australia and finish the group stage on the 28th against Argentina.