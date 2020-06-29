The Spanish language « will surpass French as the most popular language in 2030, or earlier, if current trends continue »

. –

London.- The Spanish occupies for the first time the first position in the high school of the United Kingdom, as revealed by an annual report of tongues, published this Monday by the British Council.

Was the language predominant in exams the end of high school from England, the so-called A-levels, with an increase of 5% in 2019 compared to 2018, according to the « Language Trends 2020 ».

Between the years 2018 and 2019, the students of Spanishboth in the final exams high school -The A-Levels- as in the GCSE exams, which are taken at the end of Key Stage 4 (British high school), increased by 7.5 percent, compared to 4% of those who opted for French.

The total number of students examined Spanish In GCSE in 2019 it was 96,811 and A-levels 7,932.

That document also predicted that the Spanish « It will surpass French as the most popular language in 2030, or sooner, if current trends continue, » citing data from the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ).

« The figures of the study of tongues foreign are still small but that the Spanish occupying the first position for the first time in history is indicative of profound changes, « said the director of the Cervantes Institute in London, Ignacio Peyró, in a statement.

He added that these changes « speak to us of the growing weight of the Spanish-speaking world and its counterpart in a country used to thinking globally, such as Great Britain. »

The Language Trends is the annual study on teaching trends in tongues foreigners in England, commissioned by the British Council.

This study provides data on what tongues They are taught in secondary schools -both in those financed with public funds and in private centers- in the different educational stages.

The Cervantes Institute and the British Council signed in November 2019 their first collaboration agreement on a global scale.