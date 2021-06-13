The Spanish National Team is already in Seville to face Sweden

06/13/2021

The Spanish national team has already arrived in Seville, where this next Monday, it will begin its journey in the Eurocup against Sweden, at 9:00 p.m. and at the La Cartuja stadium. After a week very moved by the positive of Busquets, the parallel bubble and everything that has entailed, those of Luis Enrique, who has maintained optimism at all times, are now ready to debut.

The group has also traveled with Diego Llorente who, after your false positive, has been able to return to concentration with the rest of his teammates.

On leaving Madrid for Seville, the federation has shared some images of all of them with the official equipment, greeting on the bus and boarding the plane.

This has been the message that they have published on their networks: “WE ARE ALREADY AT THE AIRPORT !! With suitcases loaded with illusion, the Spanish team is ready to take off to Seville “.

A little over 24 hours for him start of the Eurocup for La Roja.