The scene, which has filled comments on social networks and occupied hours in the entertainment programs of Spanish television, has also made headlines in tabloids in the United States such as the sensationalist TMZ, The New York Post or the conservative chain Fox News.

SEE MORE

VIDEO: Shira Haas shares her emotional casting to become the protagonist of Unorthodox

Los Angeles (EU), May 2 . .- The actress and presenter Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act, The Color Purple) I speak this Friday on his television program The View about the moment in which a naked woman appeared behind a Spanish socialist during a live connection that has caused the media uproar known as “Merlos Place“

“Talking about live TV antics (…). The Spanish commentator Alfonso Merlos He raised the level when a half-naked woman appeared walking at the bottom during their connection. Apparently she is not his wife or girlfriend! ”Exclaimed the winner of the Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony awards.

The protagonist of the Sister Act thus introduced the viral image in her morning gathering, which gathers an average of 2.5 million viewers every day and is one of the most popular magazines on American television.

Curiously, without having more knowledge of the subject, Goldberg insinuated that the scene could have been an intentional montage, something that several journalists from the Spanish social chronicle have raised.

“You know, I think he did this because he wanted to be discovered. Why would you be with her in the apartment, and for what reason, while participating in the live broadcast? ”Asked the actress.

“I think there is a psychological game that we may not be aware of that he wanted to be caught for,” Goldberg said.

Next, Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, commented that “it was a very embarrassing way to discover infidelity.”

The scene, which has filled comments on social networks and occupied hours in the entertainment programs of Spanish television, has also made headlines in tabloids in the United States such as the sensationalist TMZ, The New York Post or the conservative chain Fox News.

Also, Goldberg spoke before another image that has caught the attention of viewers this week, when a reporter from the ABC network gave a live news without pants.

The View program is a format released in 1997 and which has had guests such as former US President Barack Obama.

For her part, Goldberg is especially popular for her role in the Sister Act and is also one of the few artists to have won the top four performing arts awards in the United States: Oscar (film), Grammy (music), Emmy ( television) and Tony (theater).

.