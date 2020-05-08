Almost 80 percent of Spaniards have used thevideo callsduring the coronavirus quarantine to maintain social contact with loved ones such as friends and family, reaching an average of eight video calls a week.

This follows from the‘Study on Technology and Emotions’Prepared by the French brand of ‘smartphones’ Wiko, which has carried out a survey of more than a thousand Spaniards between the ages of 18 and 65 on their use of technology during isolation in their homes, particularly the mobile phone.

During this context, two out of three interviewees have held an event through the screen, with birthdays being one of themore repeated reasons, in almost a third of users, as reported by Wiko in a statement sent to Europa Press.

Although video calls have also been organized to rejoice in overcoming adisease(4.21%), welcoming a newborn baby (3.92%), and even attending a wedding (1.27%).

According to this study, the Spanish have made an average of eight video calls a week during the quarantine, also countingthose who do not use them.If you only count the 80 percent of the population that does use video calls, the weekly average is ten meetings.

By gender, they arewomenthe ones that have participated the most in videoconferences, with an average of almost nine a week, compared to men, who have made seven video calls. By age range, young people between 18 and 24 years old have exceeded this figure, with an average of 13 a week.

Social networks help

The Spanish have also valued the role of social networks to comply with thelockdown, and nine out of ten respondents (89%) stated that social networks have been key to raising awareness about containment measures.

In turn, 32 percent of respondents believe that social networks have beencrucialto spread information about the health crisis and raise awareness about the importance of staying home.

For their part, one in three considers that networks have been important at a general level, while 24 percent affirm that initiatives such as attending concerts byInstagramor visiting virtual museums have served to entertain people in their homes during confinement.

