The Spanish League: When will Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabéu?

Real Madrid could return to act as a local in the Santiago Bernabeu the next 11 or 12 September, once the calendar for the 2021-2022 season of LaLiga Santander was known this Wednesday for which the white team asked to play the first three days away from home to continue advancing in the remodeling of their stadium.

After visiting Alavés, Levante and Betis, the draw has ruled that Celta de Vigo will be the rival of the team now led by Carlo Ancelotti on the fourth date of competition, after the first selection break.

Also read: Brenda Zambrano, former member of Acapulco Shore, raises the temperature with her ‘spicy’ dance in networks (Video)

With the day yet to be specified, it would be Saturday September 11 or Sunday 12, it would be the first match at the Bernabéu since March 1, 2020 in which they beat Barcelona (2-0) with goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz.

So long without opening its doors is due to the fact that in the return of football without an audience after the stoppage due to the coronavirus, Real Madrid decided to use the Alfredo di Stéfano as a stadium to act as a local with the aim of advancing the works of remodeling of his usual fiefdom. These are advancing by leaps and bounds and after cutting deadlines, the club’s goal is to have it ready by the end of 2022.

And the return of the public for the next season, approved on June 24 by the Government although with the number of spectators still to be determined, has not changed the plans to the club: “The work is conceived so that it can continue with her and that the public can enter to watch the games, Florentino Pérez recently assured on Onda Cero’s El Transistor.

Still with two and a half months to go to advance without the need to host matches, Real Madrid recently showed progress in the placement of the base of what will be the retractable roof of the new Santiago Bernabéu.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content