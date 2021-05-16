The Spanish League: What do Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona need to be champions?

This Sunday the Matchday 37 of La Liga de España, the penultimate date of the 2020-2021 Season calendar in which Atlético de Madrid pinned the lead, closely stalked by the Real Madrid and a little further for soccer Club Barcelona, teams that still aspire to lift the championship title.

Date 37 will be played simultaneously, starting all the commitments at 10:30 a.m. Central Mexico time, so it will be a day full of drama in which Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid will be playing everything for the whole, since they are the only two teams that could finish as leaders on this day, even sing the alirón for the mattress side.

Barcelona and Seville, on the other hand, only aspire to prolong their hopes and extend the season to a final date that defines the champion, but for this they have to wait for the leader’s stumble or they will say goodbye to any opportunity to lift the title.

WHAT DO ATLÉTICO DE MADRID, REAL MADRID, BARCELONA AND SEVILLA NEED TO BE CHAMPION IN THE SPANISH LEAGUE? Atlético de Madrid: Beat Osasuna and Real Madrid don’t win. The mattresses are the only ones who can crown this weekend if they reach 83 points and Madrid does not reach 81. Real Madrid: Win against Athletic Club and wait for a puncture from Atlético de Madrid to be able to take the lead this day and define the title with a victory in the last game with a victory against Villarreal. FC Barcelona: Beat Celta de Vigo and hope that Atlético de Madrid does not win and Real Madrid does not score points on the penultimate matchday. With this, Barcelona would reach 79 units, ousting Madrid from second place and placing itself one or two points behind Atlético. Besides that, Barcelona would have to win again on the last day and wait for another puncture from Atlético de Madrid. THIS IS HOW THE SEASON WILL CLOSE: Atlético Madrid: Osasuna and Valladolid. Real Madrid: Athletic de Bilbao and Villarreal. FC Barcelona: Celta de Vigo and Eibar.

