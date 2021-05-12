The Spanish League: Table of positions after Levante vs FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona missed the victory in the match against Levante on Day 36 of the League and with it, lost the opportunity to be the leader, thus complicating the fight for the title of the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona drew 3 goals in their visit to the Estadio de Ciutat de Valencia and with this, gives a break to the leader Atlético Madrid that tomorrow will face Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona started winning 0-2 and lost their advantage in the second half, which puts them in 2nd place but only one point above Real Madrid, that is, if they win against Granada, Madrid would distance themselves two points from Barcelona .

THIS IS HOW THE SEASON WILL CLOSE: Atlético Madrid: Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Valladolid. Real Madrid: Granada, Athletic de Bilbao and Villarreal. FC Barcelona :, Celta de Vigo, Eibar.

