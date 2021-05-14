The Spanish League: Table of positions after Granada vs Real Madrid

The grenade could not resist against the attacks of Real Madrid this afternoon in the match of the Matchday 36 of the Spanish League in Los Cármenes, leaving the merengue to take another victory and prolong their positive streak in this season finale with 11 wins and 5 draws in the last 16 games.

With three more points in the bag, the Real Madrid was placed in the second place of the Table of Positions of La Liga de España, two points behind Atlético de Madrid, and two points above the FC Barcelona, with two rounds left on the calendar.

Upon achieving victory, Real Madrid will extend the definition of the Spanish La Liga title one more day and everything could be defined next weekend, when the three teams involved in the fight for the championship play their matches at the same time on Sunday, May 16.

What do Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona need to be champions in the Spanish League? Atlético de Madrid: Win your next game and Real Madrid don’t win. The mattresses are the only ones that can be crowned this weekend. Real Madrid: Win on Sunday and wait for a puncture from Atlético de Madrid to be able to take the lead and define the title with a victory on the last day. FC Barcelona: Win on Sunday and hope that Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid do not add on the penultimate round. Besides that, Barcelona would have to win again on the last day and wait for another puncture from Atlético de Madrid. This is how they will close the season: Atlético Madrid: Osasuna and Valladolid. Real Madrid: Athletic de Bilbao and Villarreal. FC Barcelona: Celta de Vigo and Eibar.

