The Spanish League: Table of positions after Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Atlético Madrid managed to defeat Real Sociedad in the match on matchday 36 and away from Barcelona in the fight for the title of the 2020-21 season of the Spanish League, so now Real Madrid is the only one who could ‘snatch the league from him.

With a score of 2-1, Atlético managed to add 3 points that place it 5 behind Barcelona and practically leaves it out of the fight for the title.

Atlético reached 80 points, while Real Madrid, with 75, hopes to beat Granada to get back within two points of Atlético.

THIS IS HOW THE SEASON WILL CLOSE: Atlético Madrid:, Osasuna, Valladolid. Real Madrid: Granada, Athletic de Bilbao and Villarreal. FC Barcelona :, Celta de Vigo, Eibar.

