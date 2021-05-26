The Spanish League: Real Madrid renews Luka Modric

After nine consecutive years as a Real Madrid player, the Croatian midfielder, Luka Modric, agreed to his renewal with the meringues until June 30, 2022, rounded off his tenure at the white club, a team with which he will seek more titles in the 2021-2022 Season at 35 years of age.

Modric, whose contract ended on June 30, signed the renewal in the Valdebebas sports city accompanied by the president, Florentino Pérez, who gave him a shirt with his name and the number 2022.

Also read: Club América: Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti captured at a party with escorts before the Liguilla (Photos)

The 35-year-old Zadar player came to Real Madrid from Tottenham England in the 2012-13 season, for which he will complete ten campaigns as a white player.

Runner-up in the world with Croatia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in these years he has become one of the most valuable players of the team and the most outstanding internationally, so much so that he received The Best FIFA award of that year ahead of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the French Antoine Griezmann.

In the nine seasons he has been at Real Madrid, he has won two Leagues, a Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups and four Club World Cups.

He has been included five times in the XI FIFA / FIFPro World Cup, four times in the Champions League ideal team, three times in the UEFA team of the year, he was elected Golden Ball of the 2018 World Cup.

He made his debut for Real Madrid on August 29, 2012, the day he won his first title, the Super Cup, against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Since then he has played 391 games, in which he has scored 28 goals, six in this campaign, the most prolific, in which despite having a magnificent season he has not been able to add any title to his record.

The Croatian declared, in his social networks, “happy and proud to continue wearing the shirt of the best team in the world”.

Also read: Club América: Tigres players who could change for Federico Viñas

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content