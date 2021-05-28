The Spanish League: Real Madrid makes the departure of Zinedine Zidane official

After signing the worst of his seasons as manager of Real Madrid, Zinedine zidane has ceased to be the technical director of the merengue team this May 27, as was announced by the Spanish club itself through an official statement, announcing the end of the link with one of the most successful coaches they have had in the last decade.

The Real Madrid has made official the second resignation of Zinedine Zidane to the bench, who after a season without titles has decided to end his stage as a Madrid coach, a decision that the club respects and shows him “gratitude for his professionalism”.

Also read: Cruz Azul: A fan of La Maquina loses her life and her brother asks for the title in her memory

“Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club. He knows that he is at the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home “Reads the statement.

The French coach informed the club and his players on Wednesday of the decision he had made in four days of reflection after the conclusion of his most complicated season, the first without titles and with great wear and tear.

“Real Madrid communicates that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current stage as coach of our club,” the Madrid club said in its statement, which until the last moment hoped that the Frenchman would fulfill the year of the contract he had signed.

“It is now time to respect his decision and show our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid,” he added.

Zidane leaves as the foreign coach with the most games in the history of the white club and the second most successful coach, at 48 years old, with eleven titles won. He is three short of reaching the legend of Miguel Muñoz.

After starting his coaching career at Castilla, Zidane made the jump to the first team on January 4, 2018, after the resignation of Rafael Benítez. In his first stage, he led 149 games with 105 wins, 28 draws and 16 defeats, going down in history as the first to win three consecutive editions of the Champions League and also add a League, two European Super Cups, and a Spanish Super Cup. and two Club World Cups.

After the ‘Champions’ final in Kiev, the French coach understood that Real Madrid needed a new direction to win again, without him at the helm, and he resigned. He had already done it as a player, advancing the end of his career despite having a signed contract.

Real Madrid’s bad season without the Frenchman on the bench prompted his return. On March 11, 2019, with no options for any title after the passage of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, President Florentino Pérez convinced Zidane to rebuild the team in its second stage. Since his return he was in command of 114 games with a poorer balance, 69 wins for 25 draws and up to 20 losses. He won a League and a Spanish Super Cup

Also read Club América: Who recorded the party with escorts of the players is filtered

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content