The Spanish League, whose president, Javier Tebas, expressed his hope of being able to resume the competition in June, plans to start the path towards that goal with tests of coronavirus to players next week.

The protocol for the return to activity provided by the League, divided into four phases, includes submitting players and coaching staff to tests for the coronavirus.

“These tests are scheduled to start next week,” a source close to these League plans told ., without giving specific dates.

According to Marca and AS newspapers, the League expects the players to pass the tests between next Tuesday and Thursday and to start the individual training sessions 48 hours after the tests.

The protocol envisaged by the League, which consists of four phases to progressively move from solo training to groups, “can last around a month, so the competition could be resumed in June” as long as the provisions can be met. , according to the source, who remembers that everyone’s health is the main priority.

“I hope that in the middle of June, we have time, there is no need to run, that in June we can start the competition. We have until June 28,” the president of the League, Javier Tebas, had said on Tuesday to Movistar television.

The president of the League had announced a few weeks ago in a meeting with the international press that, should the League resume, “the current scenarios we have are to be able to start on May 28-29, June 6-7 or June “behind closed doors.

“We want to start training, we are going to see the exact date we started training,” Tebas added to Movistar, after the Spanish government announced that from May 4 it will allow “the opening of individual training sessions for professional and federated athletes and basic professional league training. “

This government authorization is part of the four-step plan of the Spanish executive to gradually dismantle the confinement to which the country has been subjected since mid-March due to the coronavirus epidemic, which led to the practical cessation of activity in Spain.

