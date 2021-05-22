The Spanish League: Minute by Minute of the last day; Champion title and relegation

The Matchday 38 of La Liga of Spain will define the new champion of the 2020-2021 season this Saturday May 22 when up to six games are played that will also define the relegation to the Second Division and the distribution of tickets for European competitions, specifically for the Europa League.

There are eight clubs that play something in this last day, starting with the Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, those who aspire to win the champion title in a race in which the colchoneros have a hand, because a victory would give them the championship, while the merengue team has to win and hope that Atlético does not add its three points.

In the ‘middle of the table’, the Real Sociedad, Real Betis and VillarreaThey are competing for the two places available to play the Europa League. For now, Villarreal is the team that is out and is waiting for a puncture from one of these two teams to snatch the ticket.

At the bottom, only Eibar is relegated and there are three teams that could still go to the Second Division. For the moment, Huesca is the one who is safe, but they have to win to ensure permanence.

The fight is very close, because Huesca and Elche have a tie with 33 points, so a defeat for the Catalans, combined with a victory or draw for the Valencian team, would send them to second.

Real Valladolid also have options to save themselves, the albivioletas have to win and hope that Elche and Huesca do not win their matches.

The Day Minute by Minute:

The teams have already uncovered their line-ups and warm up in the previous match.

Results of Matchday 38 minute by minute: SD Huesca vs Valencia Valladolid 0-0 Atlético de Madrid Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal Elche 0-0 Ath. Bilbao Osasuna 0-0 Real Sociedad Celta de Vigo 0-0 Real Betis Champion of the Spanish League at the moment:

Atlético de Madrid

Released from La Liga de España at the moment:

