The Spanish League: Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid tie and open the door to Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid stood firm at the Camp Nou to face FC Barcelona in a decisive match in the final stretch of the 2020-2021 season in the Liga de España and drew a goalless draw against the Blaugrana team, remaining with tweezers in the leadership of the Positions table, waiting for what he does Real Madrid this sunday before him Seville.

The game was highly contested in the 90 minutes, with a slight superiority of the mattress team during the first 45 minutes, but with a parity in the second half, where FC Barcelona was close to opening the scoring.

Both Oblak and Ter Stegen confirmed to be two of the best goalkeepers in the entire Spanish League, managing to keep their goals at zero against the attacks of Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, who closed with everything in search of the three points.

The goalless draw ‘favors’ the Madrid team, but leaves open the possibility for Real Madrid to climb into the lead if they win against Sevilla this Sunday, with three rounds left on the La Liga calendar.

THIS IS HOW THE SEASON WILL CLOSE: Atlético Madrid: Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Valladolid. Real Madrid: Seville, Granada, Athletic de Bilbao and Villarreal. FC Barcelona: Levante, Celta de Vigo, Eibar. Seville: Real Madrid, Valencia, Villarreal and Alavés.

