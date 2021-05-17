The Spanish League advances the last day to define the title between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid

The definition of the title of The Spanish League between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid was brought forward for this next Saturday, May 22, by provision of the Spanish league itself, since this Monday the official schedules for all the matches of the last day of the Season 2020-2021.

At 18:00 hours in Spain, 10:00 hours in Mexico City, all the decisive matches of the season will be played, both for the league title, distribution of European positions and Laos of the burning of the relegation.

In the absence of a matchday, Atlético de Madrid leads Real Madrid by two points, after their victories on Sunday over Osasuna (2-1) and Athletic de Bilbao (0-1), respectively, and Barcelona has been ruled out, which he lost at the Camp Nou with Celta (1-2) and has been seven points behind the leader.

The thirty-eighth and last day of the Spanish championship will begin on Friday with Levante-Cádiz (9:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. GMT), but all matches with something at stake have been assigned to Saturday, at 6:00 p.m.

In addition to the two games in which the title is decided, the Saturday program includes the Celta-Betis, Eibar-Barcelona, ​​Huesca-Valencia, Osasuna-Real Sociedad and Elche-Athletic matches.

To close the day, on Sunday the matches Granada-Getafe (18.30 / 16.30 GMT) and Sevilla-Alavés (21.00 / 19.00 GMT) will be played.

Villarreal coach Unai Emery had repeatedly requested that the game against Real Madrid be played on Saturday so that his team would have one more day to prepare for the Europa League final against Manchester United, which is played on Wednesday. next in Gdansk (Poland).

“The priority is that we get to that final of the League well, I understand it, but I think that if possible they should give us the option of better reaching a European final in which we are going to defend Spanish football,” Emery explained this Sunday.

