The Spanish League advances its start; When does the calendar for the 2021-2022 Season start?

Atlético de Madrid will begin the defense of its title in La Liga in Spain on the weekend of August 15, the date agreed for the start of the 2021-2022 Season, this after the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), LaLiga and the Council Superior de Deportes (CSD) reached an agreement in a meeting chaired by the general director of sports Albert Soler, reported the CSD through a statement.

Javier Tebas and Luis Rubiales, presidents of LaLiga and RFEF respectively, reached an agreement not to hold matches in the domestic competition during the weekend of April 23, 2022, the day on which the final is scheduled to be played. of the Copa del Rey.

For its part, the CSD made the final decision regarding the day of December 31 due to the “existing disagreement” between the bodies presiding over Tebas and Rubiales. On the last day of the year three matches of the league match will be played, but they will be governed by “proximity criteria”.

“Only the teams that must travel minimally will be able to compete, in order to respect their return home in due time and form for the celebration of New Year’s Eve,” said the CSD in the statement.

Soler thanked the RFEF and LaLiga “for their willingness to dialogue to provide our competitions with a necessary framework of certainty.”

