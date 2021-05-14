The Spanish League 2021/22 would already have a start date

The league agreed that the 2021-2022 season begins on the weekend of August 14 and 15 and will transfer the proposal to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after having presented it to the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE).

Clubs First and Segunda held a meeting this Thursday in which the dates of the next championship were addressed, at the expense of the RFEF’s yes, as confirmed by LaLiga, along with matters such as the return to the public of the stadiums, authorized by the Government 24 hours ago in areas that are in phase one of the pandemic.

Also read: Chivas: Filtered list of transferable Guadalajara players

The measure, long demanded by LaLiga given the evolution of the health crisis and the presence of spectators in competitions in other sports and in non-professional football category matches, will allow the public to attend LaLiga Santander and LaLiga matches SmartBank.

The communities of Valencia, Galicia, Extremadura, the Balearic Islands and Murcia will benefit from the measure, although some cases have their ratios between one phase and another and await final confirmation.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Markers that The Machine needs to qualify in the Liguilla

With a capacity of 30 percent of the capacity of the stadium and a maximum of 5,000 local spectators, security conditions require guaranteeing a distance of 1.5 meters “from left to right and from front to back” between each spectator and one ” sectorization “of the stadiums to make the entrances and exits in a staggered way.

Taking the spectators’ temperature to access, the requirement to use a FFP2 mask without a valve and the prohibition of eating, drinking and smoking inside the venue are other guidelines established by the protocol so that the stands will have an audience again after fourteen months without spectators.

The government authorization contemplates that each region will be subject to changes that may arise from the evolution of the pandemic, so if the data in a community improves, it will be able to host meetings with fans.