The Spanish Kompuestos makes its debut on Euronext after two years at BME Growth

The Spanish company of sustainable compounds Kompuestos has started trading this Monday in the index Euronext Growth Paris, under the symbol ALKOM, almost two years after making its debut on BME Growth in Spain.

This double listing allows Kompuestos further expand and diversify your shareholder portfolio by gaining exposure to global investors and providing additional liquidity to its shares, said pan-European exchange manager Euronext. A claim that the firm has been using to attract Spanish SMEs to its trading platforms.

“The listing on Euronext Growth confirms our transparency and solvency as a Spanish company abroad and will strengthen relations with our investment community, at the same time as we ensure greater liquidity to clients, suppliers and financial institutions, “said Ignacio Duch, president of Kompuestos.

Record turnover

The company began trading after the admission to trading of the 12,155 million shares that make up its equity. The price of admission and issuance of Kompuestos shares was set at 2.38 euros per share, with a market capitalization of 28.93 million euros.

Kompuestos has reached record sales figures in its latest results. In the first quarter of this year, there is a recovery in operating results, with an increase in sales of 16.9% compared to the first quarter of 2020. In addition, Ebitda grew 57.7% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The latest results advanced by the company as of April 30, 2021 confirm this evolution and show a turnover of around 19 million euros and a normalized Ebitda that stands at 1.8 million euros. “A positive trend that we hope will continue as the world economy gradually recovers,” said Duch.

