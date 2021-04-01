The Spanish instrument MEDA already works on Mars

The Spanish instrument MEDA, aboard NASA’s Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars on February 18, has already begun to operate. This environmental station has been developed by the Astrobiology Center (CAB, CSIC-INTA) and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA) that Spain successfully sends to the red planet.

The mission Mars 2020, part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, is to send Perseverance in search of signs of ancient life on the planet. To do this, it has scientific instruments and systems designed to characterize the geology and atmospheric environment of Mars and detect signs of past microbial life.

With about 5.5 kg of weight, MEDA consists of seven sensors that will serve to characterize the atmosphere of Mars

One of the seven instruments on board is MEDA (Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer, for its acronym in English). With about 5.5 kg in total weight, it consists of seven sensors They will be used to measure the direction and speed of the wind, the temperature of the soil and the air, the relative humidity, the atmospheric pressure, the incident solar radiation in the ultraviolet, infrared and visible ranges, the properties of the dust in suspension and, in addition, It has a camera to take pictures of the Martian sky and clouds.

The main objective of MEDA is the characterization of the Martian atmosphere. Your data will help to improve and refine atmospheric models of the planet, which will allow predicting the weather and will be of great value in preparing future manned missions. They will also serve to study in depth the role that Martian dust plays in chemical processes that take place on the surface and in the atmosphere, and that affect temperature and climate.

They will also be of great help in studying radiation from the sun and space, which can alter the traces of any past life in the rocks of Mars. Finally, they will give information on how the exchange of water vapor occurs between the soil and the Martian atmosphere.

After REMS (2012) and TWINS (2018), Spain adds in 2021 a new environmental station on another planet: Mars

MEDA is the third environmental station that the CAB has operating on Mars. The other two are REMS (rover environmental monitoring station) aboard Curiosity, and TWINS (temperature and wind sensors for the InSight mission) on the InSight platform. With them, Spain has achieved the milestone of being the first country to have a meteorological network on another planet: REMS in 2012, TWINS in 2018) and MEDA now, in 2021.

Image of MEDA sensors located on the Perseverance mast. / NASA / JPL-Caltech.

MEDA commissioning after landing

Once the successful landing of Perseverance was confirmed at 9:55 p.m. PST on February 18 in Jezero crater, the start-up procedure for all systems began. The February 20, at 2:00 a.m., MEDA was turned on to confirm that the system was safe and sound: all the instrument sensors were functioning normally.

There is still the deployment of the wind sensor, which must be opened with a complicated ‘knife’ type mechanism until it adopts its final position

However, there is still a last critical activity for MEDA, before being fully prepared: the so-called ‘razor’ wind sensor (due to its folded shape on itself to protect itself from rock impacts during landing) must now be opened and extended into its final position.

As pointed out José Antonio Rodríguez Manfredi, CAB researcher and MEDA principal, the complexity of this event stems from the fact that, for this deployment to occur, “an internal device will choke the fixing screw that keeps it folded, and a spring will open it abruptly.”

“This entire sequence of events, lasting less than a second, can generate significant charges that could damage the sensor. After that ‘second of MEDA’s own terror’, the Spanish instrument will be completely ready to contribute to the exploration that Perseverance will carry out over the next few years ”, says the researcher.

Rights: Creative Commons.