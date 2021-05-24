The Spanish hotel segment faces long-term investment recovery

The tourism and hotel sector has been one of the hardest hit in the real estate market after the impact of the coronavirus on a social and economic level. Savills Aguirre Newman, in a report, speaks of 61% drop in hotel investment compared to 2019.

To make an X-ray of the sector, Investment Strategies has brought together Angelina Martín, director of private investment at Mazabi, in a new real estate gathering; José Covas, analyst at GMA Corporate; Javier Mateo, CEO of Saint Croix Holding Immobilier Socimi; Tamara Rodríguez, partner of Financial Advisory at Deloitte and Javier Arús, partner responsible for Hospitality de Azora.

Angelina Martín, director of private investment at Mazabi: hotel investment has been reduced in the last fourteen months due to the closure of the activity, the uncertainty in the market, the behavior of wait and see investors and the difficulty of obtaining financing.

José Covas, analyst at GMA Corporate, the manager of Atom Hoteles Socimi: the impact of the pandemic has been global but asymmetric. We see segments within hotels that will take longer to recover due to underlying demand. The vacation will recover much sooner.

Javier Mateo, CEO of Saint Croix Holding Immobilier Socimi: liquidity willing to invest in real estate is focusing on other segments apart from the hotel sector The stars are the build to rent and logistics. This attraction to these segments is causing a leak from other sectors. Investors look at the hotel sector, retail and shopping centers with a higher risk premium. The hotel market is less liquid and fundamentals are not helping.

Read more

Tamara Rodríguez, partner at Deloitte Financial Advisory: they have changed the rules of the game in investment dynamics. Low interest rates make the market flooded with liquidity.

Investor interest since the beginning of this crisis has become polarized. The most conservative money has been directed towards offices and logistics while the most opportunistic, seeking higher profitability, has gone towards the hotelier, clearly trusting in the fundamental and in the positioning of Spain and, in general, in southern Europe as one of the most stable and resilient markets.

The demand of visitors to Spanish hotels is fundamentally European, 80%, so we depend on ourselves. The question is what volume of visitors are going to come and how fast they are going to arrive. The fall in investment in the hotel sector I think has been a problem of marrying operations not a problem of lack of investor interest.

Javier Arús, partner in charge of Hospitality de Azora: there is a lot of difference between the coast and the interior. When you invest in the Spanish hotel segment, you are investing in European consumption, you are not investing in the Spanish economic cycle.

You are investing in how the Nordics, the French, the Germans, the English are going to distribute disposable income … Coast destinations such as the Balearic Islands, Costa del Sol, the Canary Islands and Benidorm stand out. In any recovery scenario, these assets will recover more robustly.

In terms of size, Spain is the largest holiday market in Europe, with 530,000 rooms. The next market in Europe is Turkey, followed by French and Italian.