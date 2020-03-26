The MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix that had to be celebrated in Jerez is also postponed due to the world coronavirus pandemic. This race should be held between May 1 and 3. At the moment there is no new date.

«FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Red Bull Grand Prix of Spain, which was to be held at the Jerez – Ángel Nieto Circuit from May 1 to 3. The current coronavirus outbreak has forced the event to be rescheduled, ”said the organizers of the World Cup.

Further, given that this pandemic “remains in constant evolution”, they do not confirm a new date for the Spanish GP, and they will not do so until it is clear when it will be possible to hold the appointment. “As soon as it is available, a revised calendar will be published,” they warned.

At the moment, COVID-19 has already prevented the premiere of the MotoGP premier class at the Qatar GP, on March 8, despite the fact that they did run the Moto2 and Moto3 categories, which were already in Losail for official preseason training.

From there, all have been postponements of the following appointments, such as those of Thailand, Argentina and the United States, which have moved the date to fit them into a tighter schedule, but with Dorna’s idea of ​​completing the World Cup, in full, in this 2020. Buriram’s career had passed to October, and those of Austin and Termas de Río Hondo to November, causing the Valencian Community GP, the last of the season, to move to the end of November.

Right now, since the Spanish GP should be the new ‘inaugural’ event of the championship and it has been postponed, the first race would be the French Grand Prix, in the historic route of Le Mans, scheduled for May 17, although it is normal that it is also postponed.