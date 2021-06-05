The Spanish Gil Manzano, among the referees who will whistle in the Copa América

06/03/2021 at 09:29 CEST

EFE

A Spanish referee, Jesús Gil Manzano, stands out in the list with more than 60 chosen by the organizers of the Copa América to lead the 28 games to be played in Brazil from June 13.

“For the first time” European referees have been summoned for the oldest national team tournament in the world “Thanks to a cooperation agreement between Conmebol and UEFA,” explained the promoters of the competition.

The main novelty will be the presence of the Spanish Gil Manzano, who will have his compatriots as assistants in the bands Diego Barbero Seville Y Angel Nevado Rodriguez, from VAR to Ricardo De Burgos Y José Luis Munuera Montero.

Manzano has been a FIFA referee since 2014, when he became the youngest Spanish international referee in history at just 29 years old.

The rest of the field referees chosen to direct the 28 Copa América matches They are the Argentines Néstor Pitana and Patricio Loustau; the Bolivian Gery Vargas; Brazilians Wilton Sampaio and Raphael Claus; the Chilean Roberto Tobar; the Colombians Wilmar Roldán and Andrés Rojas; the Ecuadorian Guillermo Guerrero; the Paraguayan Eber Aquino; the Peruvian Victor Hugo Carrillo; the Uruguayan Esteban Ostojich; and the Venezuelan Alexis Herrera.

Besides those 14 central referees, the call is completed 22 assistant referees, 16 VAR referees, plus another 4 referees and 10 support assistants.

The tournament will be played in the cities of Brasilia, Cuiabá, Goiania and Rio de Janeiro, although the dates and stadiums of the matches are unknown less than two weeks before the opening day.

Holding this America Cup is involved in a huge controversy after the two original headquarters gave up on it: Colombia, due to the violent protests in its territory, and Argentina, due to the critical situation of its hospitals as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, similar to that of Brazil.

Conmebol finally announced Brazil as the new and only headquarters and specifically thanked the country’s president, Jair bolsonaro, who denies the seriousness of covid-19 and gave his go-ahead to host the event, which caused a wave of criticism from political and health sectors.