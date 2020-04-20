Before when we were talking about video games, we were talking about big blockbusters with big budgets and many people working on that project. Although these monstrous productions continue to exist, luckily for a time here in the world of video games, much more modest productions have been gaining ground, made up of small studios that, with great enthusiasm and effort, launch their works on the market, and that is that Currently, we could not conceive of a world of video games without indies.

GRAY exceeds one million copies

One of the most acclaimed indie titles in the last year is the Spanish game GRIS, by the Barcelona developer Nomada Studio and distributed by Return Digital. And it is not for less, the story he tells us, how he tells it and above all, his artistic style created by Conrad Roset and its splendid soundtrack, composed by Berlinist, a group that we had the pleasure of interviewing a while ago, make GRAY a round game. The Spanish title has known, not only to conquer the public, but also to critics, being nominated for several awards and winning several awards.

Currently GRIS is celebrating, and it has just won the best prize that a video game and a company can receive, since it has sold 1 million copies! Its developer, Nomada Studio has announced it on its official Twitter account with a special illustration for the occasion:

We are thrilled to announce that GRIS has sold more than one million copies… crazy !! 🎉😊 Thanks to our team, families, @devolverdigital and specially to all of you who made this possible ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/UOuHkaGt0m – Nomada Studio – G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) April 19, 2020

This million copies is the sum of all the platforms on which GRIS has been launched, and it is great news that a small study exceeds that figure. After the success of GRIS, we are looking forward to seeing what new projects Nomada Studio is bringing up to date. And you, do you want to launch a new video game?

