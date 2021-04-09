The Spanish fund that invests in Borussia de Haaland

Madrid, Apr 9 (EFE) .- The German Borussia Dortmund, in which the Norwegian Erling Haaland, the Dutch Ajax Amsterdam and the French Olympique Lyon, share an investor. A Spanish investment fund of the insurance company Mapfre has shares of these three clubs in its portfolio. He looks for “well-managed” equipment and ensures that the current price at which they are quoted is “very attractive.”

Sound financial balances, clubs that generate profits, with diversified income lines and that know how to move well in the transfer market are the elements that make the insurer have set itself in Borussia, Ajax and Olympique to be one of the first financial products available to the general public in Spain with which you can invest in football.

The fund is called ‘Mapfre Behavioral Fund’ because it is based on behavioral economics, an economic stream that tries to understand the non-rational elements that shape investors’ decisions to find market opportunities. And an example, according to the fund manager, Luis García, is soccer.

“If there is an investment in which the weight of psychology is seen, it is football. Investors flee from it because of its psychological component or its volatility, but for us they show an inefficiency: the value of the clubs is much higher than the price that reflect the markets “, assures in an interview with EFE.

García seeks when it comes to investing companies with a “good business, that has good margins, little debt and people who manage it impeccably and with the ability to create value.” This manager, a sports fan, realized that those same ingredients could be applied to soccer executives when he read a book about the sports director of Sevilla, Ramón Rodríguez ‘Monchi’.

“Monchi for me is an investor in value, and one of the best in Spain. He is one of the ones that has obtained the most profitability. I just started looking at numbers,” he recalls. Soon after, he presented to his superiors the idea of ​​including shares in listed clubs within his portfolio. “At first it surprised them, but then I found all the support,” he adds.

The shares of football clubs are approximately 10% of the composition of this fund, which has 5.5% of its portfolio in Borussia securities, 2.5% in Ajax and 2% in Olympique. It also includes other sports companies – such as the German brand Adidas, the Swedish bicycle helmet company Mips or the Italian company for gym equipment Technogym – and 65% from other sectors such as the automobile company CIE Automotive or the Carrefour supermarkets. Any Mapfre client can invest, starting at 10 euros.

TEAMS THAT GIVE BENEFITS AND GENERATE TALENT

The first one they chose was Olympique de Lyon, an “exceptionally well-managed” team that has several attractions: a stadium built in 2016 with the capacity to host events 365 days a year -until the pandemic arrived- and a look at it. future, since it has its own audiovisual production company. “And it is a club that supplies the greats of Europe. It buys low and sells high. It is a way of generating value,” he explains.

The investment in Ajax Amsterdam is justified on similar criteria. It has been generating profits and distributing dividends to its shareholders for years, while exhibiting a great capacity to generate talent that it sells to other clubs, with recent cases such as those of Frenkie de Jong and Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) , Hakin Ziyech (Chelsea) or Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) only in the last two seasons.

His last investment was in Borussia Dortmund, made in March last year, just at the beginning of the pandemic. “We had been talking to his CFO for a year, but we made the decision in March because his stock had fallen to half the price,” Garcia recalls.

With Haaland in the European showcase, the manager recognizes that the price of his titles will revalue if he is sold to one of the greats who are ambitious for his signing. But that is not your main concern as an investor.

“It will probably be noticed, but what matters to me is that in the next seven years they are able to produce, not many Haalands, but many players to sell to bigger clubs. Before Haaland there was Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) or Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), now there is Jadon Sancho or Gio Reyna … And Youssoufa Moukoko has just appeared, pointing out ways. What interests me is that they have a repetitive process to generate profits, “he adds.

The cocktail of companies and clubs works. In the last year they have been the second variable income fund with shares of European companies that has offered the highest return, according to CityWire, of 28.7%. Some results obtained “despite the clubs”, since the markets continue to punish their valuation for the impact of the pandemic on their businesses, in excess for García.

“It is curious that, with what the stock market has risen in general, the clubs continue to be the same as last year. Football is passing the greatest stress test imaginable and it is doing it with ease. The balance sheets of Borussia or Ajax are relatively healthy “, believes the investor.

“AS A SPANISH CLUB IS ENCOURAGED TO QUOTE, OTHERS WILL BE BACK”

Unlike listed companies, in football clubs an investor has little to choose from: there are barely 22 listed teams in European football.

Luis García rules out investing in big clubs such as Italian Juventus or English Manchester United, because they have “more debts”, although he sees the Portuguese Benfica as “interesting”, which follows a similar model to those already mentioned in terms of its transfer policy. but in this case the problem is one of lack of liquidity: there are few stocks in the market to constitute a relevant investment position.

And in Spain? “We are the only country without listed clubs in the major leagues. I think that as soon as a club is encouraged they will go further behind, because it makes a certain sense. Perhaps there is a lack of disclosure, going public is perceived as something with a negative component … But it is the opposite: when a club is listed it is more controlled by the regulators, and there is more liquidity, “he argues.

In fact, Intercity Alicante, from the Third Division, has joined the Pre-Market Environment of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, the company that manages Spanish parks, a step prior to being a listed company, with the former international and former lateral of Atlético de Madrid Juanfran Torres among its investors.

The Mapfre manager believes that the effort made in recent years by institutions such as UEFA or LaLiga to force clubs to develop economic control mechanisms is the key by which clubs have begun to be a good investment.

“There is a tendency to think that football is a ruinous business, very cyclical, and it is not like that. It was before, but based on the UEFA Financial Fair Play rules, where they are being applied more strictly It is in Spain with LaLiga, it has gone from being a money-burning sector to one where clubs are financially profitable, “concludes the head of this pioneering Spanish fund in investing in football clubs.

Miguel Angel Moreno

(c) EFE Agency