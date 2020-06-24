The Spanish Football Federation will commemorate in the coming weeks the most important date in the history of Spanish football: the achievement of the World Cup in South Africa. To celebrate 10 years of that milestone, the RFEF has manufactured a commemorative shirt of the final against the Netherlands It will evoke all kinds of memories for fans. From June 29 it will go on sale online.

Enthusiasts of La Roja, through Amazon and in the RFEF online store, will be able to purchase a shirt for just under 50 euros very similar to that worn by Andrés Iniesta, David Villa and company in the historic event. It will be the same color – navy blue – it will bear the Federation shield, the letters exactly the same as the duel inscription under the shield with Spain-Holland and Johannesburg and the number 10 in memory of the number of years that have passed . The only one that Missing will be the Adidas logo, which no longer makes this type of t-shirt. In its place will be the letters FEF.

The Federation intends that the shirt is a real bombshell and hopes that many fans will show it in future events such as the one that will take place in Plaza Colón with the World Cup, scheduled for July. Spain as a whole will remember those unforgettable days that culminated with Iniesta’s goal in overtime against the Netherlands.

Amazon will handle the distribution of a T-shirt of which 15,000 copies will be produced in a numbered limited edition. The Federation wants, in this way, to honor the football memory of an unrepeatable generation that won the aforementioned World Cup in South Africa and also the Euro Cups of 2008 and 2012.