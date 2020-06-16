The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has enabled a tool for making a first diagnosis of coronavirus symptoms. It is totally free and offers a basic evaluation regarding the possibilities of contracting COVID-19

The RFEF creates a tool to carry out a first basic diagnosis before possible COVID19 symptoms. It is available to the entire soccer community for free.

«This tool, which can be found on the Federation’s website, has been designed by virologists and immunologists who, together with Dr. Jordi Ochando, from Mount Sinai in New York, and Dr. Helena Herrero. President of the Medical Scientific Commission of the RFEF, have been working to make it freely available to the entire football family, « explains the RFEF in a statement.

«From now on, anyone who wants it, players, coaches, families, etc., can find this platform on the RFEF website, where they will also find the medical protocol and physical preparation prepared by the Federation Medical Services, which includes recommendations to avoid health risks in the return to training and competition in football, « the statement concluded.