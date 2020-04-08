The Ja directive of the RFEF It held a telematic meeting in which what was announced by Luis Rubiales in his last appearances to help the clubs in the face of the situation generated by the coronavirus with a cash advance of four million euros. “This amount will help pay the salaries of the players and the players with professional licenses and their respective coaches from March 14, 2020 and during this exceptional period,” reports the Federation.

“In addition to this measure, the board has ratified the granting of aid from the Impulse 23 Program for Second Division B and Third Division worth 21 million euros; Cantera con Valores, with 12.8 million euros; another 6 million euros for Second Division B and Third for participation in the Copa del Rey; and 393,000 euros for women’s futsal, ”she adds.

These amounts range from a maximum of 40,000 euros for Second B clubs according to their salary mass; 36,000 for futsal clubs and 10,000 for each Third club, according to the established conditions.

The RFEF It also gave its approval to the call for subsidies for unions and associations of professional soccer players and futsal players.; or for associations of international players whose purpose is to support former players and former players of the absolute national teams that so demand and spread the values ​​of the Spanish soccer team, among others.

On the other hand, The highest federative governing body approved the first Strategic Plan in its history for the period 2020-2024 and with which it intends to position itself within this period “among the three leading federations in Europe in sporting results, organization of competitions, corporate management and social impact”.

This project defines eight strategic objectives, four common to all Territorials (Good governance, sports excellence, digital transformation and participation) and many others specific to the RFEF (Role and image at national and international level, Optimize resources, Self-financing and Social Responsibility).

The RFEF noted that all the Territorial Federations have drawn up their respective strategic plans in line with that of the organization and that to “implement and evaluate” its compliance, a Working Group will meet “monthly” and on a “quarterly” basis a newly created Strategy Commission chaired by the president of the Royal Galician Football Federation, Rafael Louzán.

«The RFEF hopes that the introduction of this first Strategic Plan will contribute to the professionalization process in the management of the organization and is convinced that it will contribute, together with the territorial federations and the other interest groups of the RFEF, to the development of football throughout the national territory, “said the federative entity.

I remember the victims

The RFEF has not forgotten the victims of the coronavirus either, therefore has decided to grant the highest insignia of the Federation, the gold and brilliant, to Lorenzo Sanz, recently deceased, considering that it is necessary to have a memory “with a person who has belonged to all the institutions of Spanish football”, in the words of President Luis Rubiales.

In this sense, before the start of the meeting, a tribute was paid to all those people who died of the coronavirus and, on the proposal of Luis Rubiales, the memory of those affected by this disease in the world of football was also honored, through an artistic creation, as an honor roll with the names of the deceased, which will be placed in a place preferred of the Soccer City of Las Rozas.