Eduardo González O. from Piedras Negras, asks: “How did the Spanish plague affect the Major League seasons 1918, 1919 and 1920?”.

And Rubén J. Luzardo S. from San Carlos del Zulia, asks: “How did the activity in Major League Baseball unfold in times of the so-called Spanish flu, and is it true that Babe Ruth was infected?”

Friends Chalo and Rubo: That time the deaths worldwide were 50 million, more than in the First World War, and the infected, 1,800,000; 550,000 died in the United States. Now we are in the world for the 250 thousand dead.

It’s good to remember that antibiotics were not known until 1928, and the flu shot started in 1945.

However, against everything and everything, in each of the three years the complete calendar was played. Ruth was a home run champion for the first time in 1918, with the Red Sox. He got 11. And there is no information whatsoever that he suffered from the flu.

Luis Medina, from Mazatlán asks: “Do you consider that Óliver Pérez will become a candidate for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Friend Lucho: Of course I do. And there will be a lot of good to investigate about your career. I do not guarantee that he will come, but he will be a good candidate and I think he will be able to accumulate a good number of votes.

Pedro Reyes, fellow journalist from Puerto La Cruz, asks: “Could you explain what is related to sewing the ball. It is one in the whole ball. The 108 openings are part of the seam. Is that correct for the two and four seam lines? “

Amigo PeErre: The seam is all one, with two threads, one on each side, the same on each side are 108 holes for the 108 stitches. The thread is a kind of waxed wick. And what of the two or four seams is according to how the pitcher supports his fingers to launch the straight.

Coro Pedro L. Vargas asks, “Why are there so few shortstops in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Friend Pedro: I think you are a failure in mathematics. Only the pitchers are more, 83, because the shortstops are 26, the 1B 23, 2B 21, 3B 17, LF 22, CF 25 and RF 25.

Luis E. Gámez M. de Provo, Utha, requests: “Name five of the HOF to those who did not give your vote and five to those who did and did not arrive.”

Amigo Lucho: Many are without my vote, because they began to choose in 1936 and I voted much later. The most recent, Ferguson Jenkins, Barry Larkin, Orlando Cepeda, Édgar Martínez. They did not come and I voted for them, David Concepción and Andy

Pettitte, the most recent.

