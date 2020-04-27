Seat, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have reopened their Spanish factories this Monday, within the framework of the gradual return to activity after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and the period of hibernation of the economy. It will still take weeks to recover the pre-crisis production level.

The workers of Seat They returned to Martorell this morning six weeks after they closed. 3,000 of the 11,000 production employees were summoned, the equivalent of one shift, while the factory begins operating at a third of its capacity.

The Spanish manufacturer has also reopened its sheet metal facilities in the Free Zone and the gearbox facility in El Prat del Llobregat. He has done so after communicating last week that he would do regular PCR tests on all his employees, as part of a new protocol.

The Volkswagen Group has also reactivated the factory that the same Volkswagen it has in Navarra, which has started with a work shift waiting to incorporate the second in early May. Employees have received supplies of mask and gloves, and must come to the center with them on.

In the Basque Country, more specifically in Vitoria, Mercedes Benz It has also returned to activity.

Nissan It has also reopened in Ávila and Cantabria, but will remain closed in the Zona Franca until May 4. Even so, the works council has already called for an indefinite strike in this last center in the face of uncertainty about the future of the factory, much touched by the loss of the Class X and the economic problems of the company.

They are not the only centers: on Wednesday 29 it will be the turn of the assembly plants that Renault It has in Valladolid and Palencia, which will complete a return to the activity that began on April 16 with the Valladolid engine center and the Seville gearbox center.

Ford Almussafes will wait until May 4, while the PSA Group, with a presence in Madrid, Vigo and Zaragoza, has not yet announced any date. The truck maker Iveco It has been marked in red on May 11.

