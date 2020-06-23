Spanish Formula 4 has been launched with a pre-season test at Cheste. Two days in which the confirmed pilots have been able to start a difficult season that will take place almost against the clock.

It was the first act since the teams became championship promoters and just four days after the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation approved a calendar with seven events: Navarra, Paul Ricard, Jerez, Valencia, Motorland, Barcelona and Jarama, in this order. The elite of the Spanish routes along with an incursion outside our borders. The first date will be in Navarra in mid-July.

A first test with 14 pilots and in which, most importantly, the bulk of the present participation was Spanish and three of them, Carles Martínez, Javier Sagrera, Lorenzo Fluxá, were protagonists of the two days of testing. Martínez, who already played in the Spanish F4 last year, is clear that his goal is “to win the title”, but in view of the equality of the top four in Valencia, he will not have it easy.

Martínez was the fastest in both days. The Formula of Champions driver beat Lorenzo Fluxá by two hundredths, who at the beginning of the year had been the leading player in the F4 of the United Arab Emirates. Sagrera finished fourth, just a tenth and a half behind Martínez, although he was overtaken by Valdemar Eriksen, who was third to three hundredths behind Martínez.

Much equality in the lead, which augurs a very disputed and uncertain championship. Quique Bordás, Álex García and Mari Boya completed the Spanish presence, while Eloy Sebastian and Marc López are expected to join the category and be present in the first race, which would make a total of eight Spanish pilots in the category.

The F4 teams are planning to do new tests in Barcelona and Motorland, to end the preseason in Navarra.

THE BEST TIMES

1. Carles Martínez –Praga F4– 1’33”681

2. Lorenzo Fluxá –Global Raccing Services– 1’33”701

3. Valdemar Eriksen –Drivex School– 1’33”701

4. Javier Sagrera –Mol Racing– 1’33”833

5. Augustin Collinot –Drivex School– 1’34”326

6. Quique Bordás –Praga F4– 1’34”408

