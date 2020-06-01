The Spanish F4 Championship already has a promoter and Miguel Ángel de Castro, owner of the Drivex team with Pedro de la Rosa, is its visible head and Álvaro Martínez de Tejada will be its manager.

The teams themselves, at least a good part of them, have created the Formula 4 Sports Association, which will take care of the organization of the championship. A sports club that is willing to host all the teams that request it.

“As representative of the F4 teams and President of the F4 Spain Sports Association, I am very proud to have been able to reach an agreement with the RFEDA for the organization of the F4 Spanish Championship, certified by the FIA. Our goal is to become a Championship A worldwide reference, for all those drivers who jump from karting to the world of single-seaters and whose objective is to reach F1, “said De Castro.

The essential F4 championship, which in recent years has been a nursery for young national and international pilots, has gone through many vicissitudes and has been on the verge of collapse several times, going ahead in fits and starts, although last year it started a phase of consolidation and increased participation.

“In the last two years, thanks to the support of the Federation and a great effort by the teams, we have managed to grow the championship and have worldwide recognition. We want to continue improving since with the teams we have and the circuits of which We have we can aspire to it “, Miguel Ángel has pointed out.

The championship will be organized by a committee chaired by Joaquín Verdegay, vice president of the RFEdA, as well as Javier Sanz and Héctor Atienza representing it, while Miguel Ángel de castro and Mariano Molina will represent the teams. Mariano Molina is the father of Miguel Molina, the Ferrari GT driver and owner of one of the participating teams.

“We believe that this new stage will lead us to a much more professional structure. This will allow us to develop different ways to promote young talents to the world of professional motorsport in the coming years,” de Castro concluded.

Joanquín Verdegay, for his part, has pointed out that this new structure of the championship “is an advance that we can be proud of. The Spanish Formula 4 Championship is a true hotbed of young promises. The figure of the promoter grants an advanced level in organizational strength, guaranteeing all participating teams adequate management, always with the help of the RFEdA “.

Given the situation created by COVID-19, the RFEdA has granted the Organizing Committee the power to review and modify the points of the regulations that are necessary to carry out the championship.

Before the COVID-19 put society on the ropes, the participation of 17 cars was planned, spread over 7 teams – six of them Spanish – although of the 15 pilots announced only 5 were Spanish, highlighting the Majorcan Lorenzo Fluxà, who has been very brilliant in the UAE championship this year, played before the pandemic.

So far the Committee has prepared a championship with seven events, one of them at Paul Ricard. The championship will begin in Navarra in mid-July to end in Barcelona in November, with the date of an appointment at the Jarama circuit in Madrid to be defined, which could coincide with the European TCR Series.

PRIVISIONAL CALENDAR

July 18-19 Los Arcos-Navarra

August 22-23 Paul Ricard

19-20 September Jerez

26-27 September Cheste

31-1 October / November Motorland Aragon

14-15 November Barcelona-Catalunya

Date to be decided Jarama

.