“S.O.S. Massive testing already” is read on the banner of a balcony in Madrid. (REUTERS / Susana Vera / file)

The Spanish economy collapsed 5.2% in the first quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter as a result of the coronavirus, a unprecedented decline since the statistical series began in 1970, since the high point of the financial crisis was marked in the first quarter of 2009 with a contraction of 2.6%.

It would be necessary to go back to the Civil War and the following years to find an equivalent crash, according to the newspaper El País.

According to the data advanced this Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INE), household consumption (the aggregate demand with the greatest weight in GDP) fell by 7.5% quarterly, the biggest crash in the historical series.

Spain closed 2019 with a growth of 2% of its GDP.

Investment fell 5.8%, the biggest decrease in almost eleven years, since the second quarter of 2009, although Business investment fell by only 3.5%, while investment in housing and building fell by 9.6%.

Conversely, public spending accelerated more than one point in the quarter, growing 1.8%, which is the largest increase in twelve years, since the first quarter of 2008.

External demand sank, with an 8.4% drop for exports and a decrease also of 8.4% for imports, in line with the collapse of consumption and national investment.

The impact of COVID-19 on employment is greater in hours worked, than decreased 5% compared to the previous quarter, than in full-time equivalent jobs, which fell 1.9%.

From the point of view of supply, the branches of activity with the greatest quarterly drops in gross added value were the artistic, recreational activities and other services (11.2%), commerce, transport and hospitality (10.9%), building (8.1%), Professional, scientific and technical activities (8%), information and communications (5.5%), manufacturing industry (3.2%), and Agriculture, forestry and fishing (1.4%).

The “Flower Market and Ornamental Plant of Catalonia” in Vilassar de Mar, northern Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

If the first quarter is compared with the same period of 2019, the fall in GDP was 4.1%, with a negative contribution of national demand (consumption and investment) of 4.3 points and with a positive contribution of external demand of 0.2 points.

Also, the Spanish consumer price index (CPI) stood at -0.7% in the interannual rate in April, levels not seen since the summer of 2016, due to the decrease in fuels, while food prices rebounded strongly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The INE specified in a press release that this provisional estimate could be the subject of a review “of a magnitude greater than usual” due to the difficulty of preparing accurate statistics amidst the iron confinement of the population in force since March 14.

“Very serious economic and social situation”

But Banco de España foresees for 2020 a fall “without precedent in recent history”, with a contraction of between 6.6% and 13.6% of the fourth economy in the euro zone,

For its part, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted a 8% contraction of the Spanish economy for this year.

“We are facing a very serious economic and social situation”, recognized the president of the left coalition government on Wednesday, Pedro Sánchez, in a control session in the Congress of Deputies.

The President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez (Ballesteros via REUTERS / file)

The already high unemployment rate rose to 14.4% in the first quarter, since key sectors of its economy such as services have been especially affected by the coronavirus, and could reach 20.8% by year-end, according to the IMF.

Spain, more than 24 thousand dead one of the countries hardest hit in the world by COVID-19, maintains since March 14 a strict confinement to avoid infections, which included two weeks of stopping all non-essential economic activities.

The confinement will be progressively relaxed in the coming weeks.

