The Spanish delivery company Glovo suffers a cyber attack

BARCELONA (Reuters) – A hacker broke into the systems of Spanish fast-delivery company Glovo last week, it reported Tuesday, without specifying what information was accessible.

Valued at more than $ 1 billion, Barcelona-based Glovo distributes all kinds of products, from food to household supplies, to some 10 million users in 20 countries.

The “hacker” accessed a system on April 29 through an old admin panel interface, but was kicked out as soon as the intrusion was detected, Glovo said.

“We can confirm that no customer card data was accessed as Glovo does not save or store such information,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Forbes magazine previously reported, citing cybersecurity firm Hold Security which it said found the breach, that the hacker was selling login credentials for customer and messenger accounts, with the ability to change their password.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the hacker’s motives. Hold Security could not immediately be reached for comment.

